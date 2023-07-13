Equal Prize Money In Men's & Women's ICC Events: BCCI & Jay Shah's Role In 'Gender Parity'

The International Cricket Council's decision to give equal prize money in all men's and women's ICC events was welcomed by the entire cricketing fraternity but not many would know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) played huge part in this historic move.

This decision was long time coming and was unanimously welcomed by the entire cricketing fraternity and fans.

In the last 50 over men's World Cup, champions England got USD 4 million and runners-up New Zealand received USD 2 million.

The winners and runners-up at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and 2023 received $1 million and $500,000 respectively, which was five times the amount offered in 2018.

The prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, too, rose to $3.5m from the $2m that was awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.

How Jay Shah influenced ICC decision

The BCCI had already introduced equal pay in Indian cricket and board secretary Jay Shah made sure to bring this to global events as well.

And Jay Shah played an active role as the head of Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) in formulating the policy, having done the same in the BCCI last year.

'Start of a new dawn. An era of equality and empowerment'

"I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow," Jay Shah tweeted on ICC's announcement.

BCCI's steps towards gender parity

The Indian cricket board has taken significant steps in promoting women's cricket in the country in the last few years.

From hiking the salaries of the women's cricket team players to introducing the Women's Premier League, the BCCI must be lauded for spending time and money towards female empowerment in Indian cricket.