ICC Announces Equal Prize Money For All Men's & Women's Global Events In 'Historic' Move

The International Cricket Council on announced that there will be equal prize money in men's and women's cricket in all ICC tournaments.

The decision was made during the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, marking a significant milestone in ICC's endeavor to achieve prize money parity by 2030, surpassing the predetermined timeline for the same.

Men's and women's teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable ICC events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

Historic decision by ICC

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally,” the ICC statement said.

Read Also MCC Recommends ICC To Cut Down Bilateral ODIs After 2027 Cricket World Cup