'An Era Of Equality': Jay Shah & Fans Elated With Historic Decision Of Equal Prize Money At ICC Events

The International Cricket Council on Thursday took a historic decision in its meeting in South Africa and announced that both men's and women's cricket will have equal prize money at all ICC events from the next cycle.

This decision was long time coming and was unanimously welcomed by the entire cricketing fraternity and fans.

Jay Shah's role in 'gender parity'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was the first to make the announcement of equal prize money.

Jay Shah played an active role as the head of Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) in formulating the policy having done the same in the BCCI last year.

"Start of a new dawn. An era of equality and empowerment.

"I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow.

"I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let’s work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe," Jay Shah tweeted.

Fans also congratulated the ICC and BCCI for the historic decision

Prize money in recent ICC events

In the last 50 over men's World Cup, champions England got USD 4 million and runners-up New Zealand received USD 2 million.

The winners and runners-up at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and 2023 received $1 million and $500,000 respectively, which was five times the amount offered in 2018.

The prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, too, rose to $3.5m from the $2m that was awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.