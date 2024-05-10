Video: Riyan Parag Enjoying RCB Star Virat Kohli's Splendid Performance During IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS In Dharamsala

Riyan Parag enjoying Virat Kohli's innings | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was enjoying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's spectacular batting in the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Kohli launched an assault on PBKS' bowlers as he played an incredible innings of 92 off 47 balls at an impressive strike rate of 195.74. His consisted of seven fours and six sixes, but missed out on well-deserved century by just 8 runs. While walking back to the dressing room, Kohli received standing ovation from the Dharamsala crowd.

Since Kohli was taking Punjab Kings' bowlers to the cleaners, Riyan Parag went live on Instagram and was seen enjoying the RCB legendary batter's innings while cheering 'RCB, RCB' from his hotel room. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Riyan Parag watching 🐐 Virat Kohli's batting & cheering for him & RCB yesterday.



- This is beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3uBuslZd2o — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 10, 2024

Virat Kohli's spectacular performance alongside his 92-run partnership with Cameron Green (46) for the fourth wicket after Rajat Patidar (55) dismissal at 119/3 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a solid total of 241/7 in 20 overs.

Thereafter, RCB bowlers did the job for the team as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 181 in 17 overs despite brilliant performance by Rilee Rossouw (61 off 27 balls) and valiant innings by Shashank Singh (37 off 19 balls).

Virat Kohli leads Oranga Cap race after completing 600 runs in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has been in an incredible form in the ongoing IPL 2024. During his 92-run knock against Punjab Kings, the legendary batter completed 600 runs and became the first player to do so in the ongoing IPL season.

Kohli is currently leading the race for Orange Cap, with 634 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51 in 12 matches. Former RCB captain will look to pile more runs in the upcoming runs in order to stay ahead of other batters in the race to win the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is still in the race for the playoffs after their fourth consecutive of the season. They were on a six-match losing streak before bouncing back with four-match winning streak. RCB are currently at the seventh spot on the points table with five wins in their 12 outings and accumulated 10 points.

Faf du Plessis-led side needs to win their final two matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying playoffs as their knockout scenario will be based on net run-rate (NRR).