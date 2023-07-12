BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Not Visiting Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023: 'Haven't Agreed To Anything'

ANI Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday made it clear that he will not be visiting Pakistan before, during or after the Asia Cup 2023.

There have been several reports which claim that the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf had invited Jay Shah to visit their country which the latter accepted.

But Shah rubbished the reports today. "I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," he told News18 CricketNext.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal also said the same and asserted that there was no discussion of the BCCI Secretary travelling to Pakistan, contrary to the reports.

Dhumal revealed that they met the PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to finalize the Asia Cup schedule.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier.

"Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal told PTI.

The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of host PCB.

India, in all likelihood, will play Pakistan in Dambulla just like 2010 edition. Pakistan's only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal.

The other three games are Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan.