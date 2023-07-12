Arun Dhumal Confirms India Will Not Travel To Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that no discussions took place of the Men in Blue's prospects of travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup edition. Dhumal highlighted that the schedule will remain the same, whereby Pakistan will host four games, while the remaining nine will take place in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif summoned a high level meeting to decide on their participation in the 2023 World Cup in India. Following the meeting, sports minister Ehsan Mazari highlighted that they demand neutral venues for the World Cup if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and co. are set to face Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

Dhumal, who is currently in Durban for Thursday's ICC Chief Executives Meet, revealed that they met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf to finalize the competition's schedule.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by nine games in Sri Lanka, including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal told PTI.

Pakistan likely to face Nepal in their home:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's only home game in the Asia Cup is likely to be against Nepal. The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

The Men in Green reached the finals of the 2022 Asia Cup, but lost to Sri Lanka, who lifted the trophy for the 6th time. According to some reports, the schedule is likely to be released on July 14th.