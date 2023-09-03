 Durand Cup 2023: Dimitri Petratos's Goal Helps 10-Man Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 1-0 To Clinch Record-Extending 17th Title
Dimitri Petratos scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute to clinch victory for Mohun Bagan.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Mohun Bagan made history on Sunday as they clinched the Durand Cup title after defeating arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Dimitri Petratos scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute to clinch victory for Mohun Bagan, who were down to 10 men after Anirudh Thapa was sent off with a red card in the 62nd minute.

Mohun Bagan have now won one of the world's oldest football tournament's for a record-extending 17 times.

More details to follow...

