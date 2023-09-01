 AIFF Hero Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship: Sharvari To Captain Maharashtra Girls Team
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Pune District’s Sharvari Mane has been appointed as captain of the Maharashtra team that will participate in the AIFF Hero Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship 2023-24 to be held at Amritsar, Punjab from September 3 to 13, 2023.

Camrynn Fernandes of Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the Maharashtra team which has been clubbed with West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The team was picked after a month’s long selection process at the Cooperage ground. The final 22-member squad went through a two-week training sessions before their departure to Amritsar on Thursday evening.

Karishma Vazirani of Raigad District is the head coach and Kailash Pardeshi of Pune District is the assistant coach. Prithvi Gaikwad of Kolhapur District and Srushti Solapurkar of Thane District are accompanying the team as manager and physiotherapist respectively.

In Monday’s opening league match, the Maharashtra girls will clash with West Bengal and two days later will meet Arunachal Pradesh. In the final group match they will play against fancied Haryana.

The 22-member Maharashtra team: Alisha Mehta, Camrynn Fernandes (Vice-Captain), Adelia Picardo, Radhika Vyas, Pia Chakravarty, Shivika Shetty, Anisha Nadar, Kavya Aher, Meera Toolsidass (all Mumbai), Gauri Guruv, Aria Hubert D’Sa (both Palghar), Ipshita Gawari, Sharvari Mane (Captain), Aarnaa Sindhav, Kshiti Joshi, Chinmayee Sonna (all Pune), Aanshi Khanna, Aysha Sartape, Prisha Viral (all Thane), Sanskruti Turuke, Bhargavi Bhosale (both Kolhapur), Sanskruti Medhe (Jalgaon).

Manager: Prithvi Gaikwad (Kolhapur), Head coach: Karishma Vazirani (Raigad), Assistant coach: Kailash Pardeshi (Pune), Physiotherapist: Srushti Solapurkar (Thane).

