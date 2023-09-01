 Pune Meeting: King's Ransom Fancied For Idar Gold Trophy
The four-year-old filly from champion trainer Pesi Shroff has taken a liking to the Derby distance (2400m) and will be ridden by PS Chouhan.

King's Ransom, the winner of the Maharaja's Gold Cup (Gr 2) event in Bengaluru appeals the most for the The Idar Gold Trophy, the feature event on the special race day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune Race course, Pune on Saturday.

This filly which will be carrying a weight of 59 kgs is from Usha Stud Farm.

Dangerous and Supernatural should be the other main contenders in this Grade 3 race.

The RWITC committee also joined the other 140 crore Indians in celebration as they introduced a trophy in the name of The Chandrayaan-3 Landing on the Moon.

Successor is in the best form and should take home this new trophy. Golden Neil and Chopin should be the others to follow.

First race: 2 PM

Selections

1. The Sana Plate (2400m): 1. Jerusalem (4), Alpha Domino (3), 3. Mastery (6)

2. The Amjad Khan Trophy (1200m): 1. Democracy (3), 2. Bubbly Boy (2), 3. The General (1)

3. The September Handicap (1600m): 1. El Greco (4), 2. Winter Agenda (2), 3. The Godfather (1)

4. The Moosa M Hoosein Trophy (1200m): 1. Fighton (4), 2. Irish Gold (5), 3. Inishmore (10)

5. The Idar Gold Trophy (Gr.3; 2400m): King's Ransom (1), 2. Dangerous (4), 3. Supernatural (3)

6. The Chandrayaan-3 Landing on the Moon Trophy (1600m): 1. Successor (4), 2. Golden Neil (3), 3. Chopin (9)

7. The Spearhead Plate (1600m): 1. Speculator (5), 2. Come Back Please (7), 3. Esfir (3)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

