 Mumbai Football Association League: Somaiya FC Charge To Big Victory
Mandar Palav's twin strikes propelled Somaiya FC to win while Edwin Ayinikal, Akash Kareparambil, Swaroop Nilye and Vaibhav Shetti scored one goal apiece

Friday, September 01, 2023
Somaiya FC riding on Mandar Palav’s twin strikes went on to defeat ICL Youngstar FC by a convincing 6-0 margin in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Besides Palav’s fine efforts the othet who contributed towards the big win was Edwin Ayinikal, Akash Kareparambil, Swaroop Nilye and Vaibhav Shetti, all scoring one goal apiece to complete the winning tally.

In another match, India On Track also had things much their own way and marched to a 4-0 win against Football School of India. Nathan Braganza struck a brace of goals while Saurabh Nikam and Joshua D’Souza chipped in with one each to complete India On Track’s fluent win.

In the third match of the day, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies blanked United Villagers Welfare Association by a comfortable 3-0 margin. Nihal Colaco, Gaurav Adhikiri and Varad Parab all scored one goal apiece to secure the win.

Results – Super Div: Somaiya FC 6 (Mandar Palav 2, Edwin Ayinikal, Akash Kareparambil, Swaroop Nilye, Vaibhav Shetti) beat ICL Youngstar FC 0.

India On Track 4 (Nathan Braganza 2, Saurabh Nikam, Joshua D’Souza) beat Football School of India 0.

Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 3 (Nihal Colaco, Gaurav Adhikiri, Varad Parab) beat United Villagers Welfare Association 0.

