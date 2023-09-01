 Mumbai Football Association League: Sporting, SMU Register Big Wins In YPL Boys' U-17
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Football Association League: Sporting, SMU Register Big Wins In YPL Boys' U-17

Mumbai Football Association League: Sporting, SMU Register Big Wins In YPL Boys' U-17

YPL Boys’ U-17: Sporting Mumbai 9 beat Govandi United FC 2; South Mumbai United 8 beat Vigour FC 0.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image

Sporting Mumbai and South Mumbai United (SMU) scored massive victories in their respective Yuva President’s League boys’ under-17 matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

In the first match, Sporting Mumbai defeated Govandi United by a comfortable 9-2 margin. Strikers Aarya Gangnaik and Ishaan Samag both scored a hat-trick of goals while Shubham Sarvade, Neil Avhad and Harshal Madane chipped in with one apiece to complete the win. Govandi United scored their two goals through Basher Shaikh and F. Siddiqui.

Later, South Mumbai United blanked Vigour FC 8-0. Leading SMU’s win was strikers Arjun Parab and P. Singh both scored three goals apiece while Manish Gada and Naman Panghal added one each to complete the winning tally.

Results

YPL Boys’ U-17: Sporting Mumbai 9 (Aarya Gangnaik 3, Ishaan Samag 3, Shubham Sarvade, Neil Avhad, Harshal Madane) beat Govandi United FC 2 (Basher Shaikh, F. Siddiqui); South Mumbai United 8 (Arjun Parab 3, P. Singh 3, Manish Gada, Naman Panghal) beat Vigour FC 0.

Read Also
Mumbai: Om Darekar To Captain Maharashtra In AIFF Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana Shines As Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 5 Wickets In Low-Scoring...

Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana Shines As Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 5 Wickets In Low-Scoring...

'Special Visitors At 7, LKM': Praggnanandhaa Meets PM Modi With His Parents And Chess World Cup...

'Special Visitors At 7, LKM': Praggnanandhaa Meets PM Modi With His Parents And Chess World Cup...

Asia Cup 2023: Hotels Fully Booked In Kandy, All Tickets Sold Out As Pallekele Stadium Gets Ready...

Asia Cup 2023: Hotels Fully Booked In Kandy, All Tickets Sold Out As Pallekele Stadium Gets Ready...

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Goes Past Daniel Vettori To Become Second Most Successful ODI...

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Goes Past Daniel Vettori To Become Second Most Successful ODI...

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...