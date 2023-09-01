Mumbai Football Association League: Sporting, SMU Register Big Wins In YPL Boys' U-17

Sporting Mumbai and South Mumbai United (SMU) scored massive victories in their respective Yuva President’s League boys’ under-17 matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

In the first match, Sporting Mumbai defeated Govandi United by a comfortable 9-2 margin. Strikers Aarya Gangnaik and Ishaan Samag both scored a hat-trick of goals while Shubham Sarvade, Neil Avhad and Harshal Madane chipped in with one apiece to complete the win. Govandi United scored their two goals through Basher Shaikh and F. Siddiqui.

Later, South Mumbai United blanked Vigour FC 8-0. Leading SMU’s win was strikers Arjun Parab and P. Singh both scored three goals apiece while Manish Gada and Naman Panghal added one each to complete the winning tally.

Results

YPL Boys’ U-17: Sporting Mumbai 9 (Aarya Gangnaik 3, Ishaan Samag 3, Shubham Sarvade, Neil Avhad, Harshal Madane) beat Govandi United FC 2 (Basher Shaikh, F. Siddiqui); South Mumbai United 8 (Arjun Parab 3, P. Singh 3, Manish Gada, Naman Panghal) beat Vigour FC 0.