Mumbai: Om Darekar To Captain Maharashtra In AIFF Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship

Mumbai: Om Darekar of Pune has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra team that will participate in the AIFF Hero Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship, to be held at Malda, West Bengal from September 3 to 12.

Erwyn D’Souza of Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the 22-member team.

Maharashtra is drawn in a tough group alongside Mizoram, Odisha and Kerala.

The Maharashtra boys will take on Mizoram in the opening match on September 4 and two days later will meet Odisha. In the concluding group match, Maharashtra will clash with Kerala on September 8.

The Head coach of the team is George Lawrence of Mumbai and the assistant coach is Amit Salukhe of Kolhapur. John Gonsalvez of Thane District will accompany the team as the manager and the physiotherapist is Dinkar Thakare of Pune.

Maharashtra Squad:

Aaryak Jadhav, Ayaan Maniar, Erwyn D’Souza (Vice-Captain), Jess Bhobe, Lebron D’Souza, Neville Pereira, Tanishq Pandya (all Mumbai), Om Darekar (Captain), Rajveer Gurav, Ayush Chavan, Aditya Lekami, Shreetej Pawar (all Pune), Akashkumar Yadav, Arjun Dhanawade (both Satara), Saksham Ingale, Vedant Narayanpure (both Kolhapur), Soham Patil (Thane), Atharva Tiwari (Jalgaon), Avanish Bhaigade (Parbhani), Bhagyesh Ulke (Amravati), Lambert D’Souza (Palghar), Rishabh Gupta (Bhandara).

Manager: John Gonsalvez (Thane); Head coach: George Lawrence (Mum), Assistant coach: Amit Salukhe (Kol), Physiotherapist: Dinkar Thakare (Pune).