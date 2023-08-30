Mumbai Football Association League: DFA Warriors Charge To Massive Victory

DFA Warriors stormed to a massive 7-0 win against Feugo Tormento in a Yuva President’s League boys’ under-17 match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.
Strikers Avin D’Souza and Tanish Kukreja scored a brace each while Arya Upadhyaya, Ethan D’Souza and Ayaan Shaikh, all chipped in with one apiece.
Meanwhile, Charkop FC powered by Harshad Sauda’s brilliant hat-trick defeated Rising Sun FA by a clear 5-1 margin. Reyanish Sanjeev scored the other two goals to complete the winning tally. Ashish Ambekar scored te lone goal for the losing side.
Results – YPL Boys’ U-17: DFA Warriors 7 (Avin D’Souza 2, Tanish Kukreja 2, Arya Upadhyaya, Ethan D’Souza, Ayaan Shaikh) beat Feugo Tormento 0.
Charkop FC 5 (Harshad Sauda 3, Reyanish Sanjeev 2) beat Rising Sun FA 1 (Ashish Ambekar).
India On Track 2 (Om Singh, Rishi Prajapati) bt Rising Star Bombay Tigers 0.
