Mumbai Football Association League: DFA Warriors Charge To Massive Victory

DFA Warriors stormed to a massive 7-0 win against Feugo Tormento in a Yuva President’s League boys’ under-17 match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Strikers Avin D’Souza and Tanish Kukreja scored a brace each while Arya Upadhyaya, Ethan D’Souza and Ayaan Shaikh, all chipped in with one apiece.

Read Also Mahesh, Anahat To Play Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament

Meanwhile, Charkop FC powered by Harshad Sauda’s brilliant hat-trick defeated Rising Sun FA by a clear 5-1 margin. Reyanish Sanjeev scored the other two goals to complete the winning tally. Ashish Ambekar scored te lone goal for the losing side.

Results – YPL Boys’ U-17: DFA Warriors 7 (Avin D’Souza 2, Tanish Kukreja 2, Arya Upadhyaya, Ethan D’Souza, Ayaan Shaikh) beat Feugo Tormento 0.

Charkop FC 5 (Harshad Sauda 3, Reyanish Sanjeev 2) beat Rising Sun FA 1 (Ashish Ambekar).

India On Track 2 (Om Singh, Rishi Prajapati) bt Rising Star Bombay Tigers 0.

Read Also Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Star Batter Litton Das Ruled Out Of Entire Tournament

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)