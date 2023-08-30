Mahesh, Anahat To Play Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament

Mahesh Mangaonkar and Rahul Baitha in the men’s draw and Anahat Singh and Janet Vidhi in the women’s competition are some of the leading players who have confirmed their participation in the Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2023, powered by JSW and co-sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Parfums, and to be played at the Gymkhana’s air-conditioned squash courts from September 2 to 6, 2023.

Bombay Gymkhana is organizing this tournament under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Maharashtra Squash Rackets Association (MSRA).

The Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament is one of India’s oldest and premier events in the squash calendar. A total of 530 players will be seen in action during this tournament, which will consist of 19 events. Besides the men’s and women’s draws, competition will also be conducted for boys’ and girls’ in the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories. In addition the masters competition will consist of events in men’s over 35, over 45, over 55, over 65 and a pro-coach event.

