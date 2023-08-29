National Sports Day Inter-Schools Hockey Tournament: St. Teresa, Santacruz scrape into semifinals

Fancied St. Teresa’s High School, Santacruz managed to overcome Gokuldham High School, Goregaon by a fighting 2-1 margin via the penalty shootout tie-breaker in a girls’ under-16 quarter-final of the National Sports Day Inter-Schools hockey tournament organized by Republicans Sports Club, supported by Mumbai Hockey Association Limited and sponsored by Uncle’s Kitchen and played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Tuesday.

In a well-contested encounter, both the teams failed to score and in the penalty shootout St. Teresa’s managed to score from two of their attempts through Aasawari Jonjale and Avishka Parab. Gokuldham succeeded in scoring only one through Mukta Abhyankar’s efforts.

Later, St. Lawrence High School, Vashi put a brave fighting performance to record a stunning 1-0 victory against Don Bosco High School, Borivali in another quarter-final match. Yasheshree Jadhav scored the all-important winning goal.

In boys’ quarter-final action, St. Stanislaus HS, Bandra defeated Don Bosco High School ‘B’, Matunga by a 2-0 margin. Jordan Desmond scored the opening goal in the second quarter and Skye D’Costa scored the second goal in the final minutes to seal St. Stanislaus’ win.

In a later evening match, Don Bosco ‘A’ team proved too strong for Gokuldham School, Goregaon and charged to a big 9-0 win. Leading Bosco’s charge was Suhaan Pawle who scored three goals, Rishi Jathan and Siddharth Thakur both scoring two goals apiece and one each from Aarya Kamble and Aarush Tawde to complete the win.

Earlier, Children Academy, Malad tamed Lakshdham High School, Goregaon by a 5-0 scoreline. Kevin Wala and Varshil Soni scored two goals each while Prince Shah got the fifth goal.