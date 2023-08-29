 WATCH: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tries His Hand At Hockey On National Sports Day
CM Yogi was seen hitting a shot with a hockey stick and seemed to have enjoyed the experience during the event at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minisyer Yogi Adityanath tried his hand at playing field hockey on the occasion of National Sports Day while he was in Jhansi on Tuesday to inaugurate various development projects.

article-image

CM hears grievances of people at Janata Darshan

Meanwhile, the CM directed the officials that the needy, who have not yet got a permanent house, should be brought under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and provided with a permanent housing facility.

He further instructed them to take effective action in revenue and police-related matters.

"Those illegally occupying land should face strict legal consequences. Officials should prioritize public welfare and ensure the prompt resolution of every citizen's issue", he added.

Taking note of the applications (prayer letters) received in Janata Darshan, CM Yogi directed the concerned officials for quick, quality, and satisfactory disposal of cases and also directed strict legal action on complaints of forcible possession of property.

Yogi's orders authorities to resolve public issues

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officers to listen carefully and sensitively to the problems of the public and get them resolved quickly so that no one has to suffer. The Chief Minister mentioned that the needy should be given the benefit of the welfare schemes of the government.

Additionally, he gave instructions to speed up the fund estimation process for those who require financial assistance from the government for their medical care.

"Protecting the health of the general public is the priority of the government. It should be ensured that the resolution of every citizen's problem is in line with their satisfaction in an unbiased manner," he added.

article-image

