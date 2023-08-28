UP: Yogi Government To Build 'Second Inning Homes' for Senior Citizens | Representative Photo

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh plans to construct second inning homes for senior citizens. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has designed an apartment equipped with all the necessary facilities for retired individuals and senior citizens in the state capital. The flats within this apartment complex will feature essential amenities tailored for the comfort and convenience of senior citizens.

Registration process for flats to begin in Nov

According to officials, the development authority has chosen to build a studio apartment in the upscale Gomtinagar area of Lucknow specifically for senior citizens. The registration process for these flats is scheduled to commence in November of this year. Instead of outright sales, these flats will be offered to senior citizens through leasing agreements. While the senior citizens residing in them cannot sell the flats, they do have the option to transfer the lease to someone within the same category.

Indra Mani Tripathi, the vice-chairman of the development authority, explained that these flats will be leased to individuals above the age of 60 years, and the concept of freehold will not apply to them. This measure is taken to prevent the sale of these flats. Tripathi mentioned that this residential scheme is being introduced in Lucknow exclusively for senior citizens, marking a significant first. The authority recently conducted a land audit and identified a 2500 square meter plot in Gomtinagar for the construction of a seven-story apartment complex. This project is named "Second Inning Homes," with each floor featuring eight flats, each with an area of 400 square feet. A total of 56 flats will be built under the Second Inning Home project, and these will be allotted to senior citizens through a lottery system.

The apartment complex designed for senior citizens will encompass facilities such as a Gym, Yoga & Physiotherapy Centre, and Swimming Pool. The design of the flats prioritizes spacious balconies and bathrooms.

Furthermore, the authority's vice-chairman stated that amenities like a community kitchen, club, lawn, and medical center will be provided within the Second Inning Home complex. Out of the total flats, 19 will be reserved for senior doctors, bank employees, and artists. The operation of the Second Inning Home will be managed by a private agency. While the exact cost of these flats remains undecided, it is estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh each.