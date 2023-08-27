'Leave Denied When My Sister Died': UP Constable's Emotional Appeal To CM Yogi Over Working Conditions & Rising Suicides In Police Dept; Video Viral

A video featuring Head Constable Omveer Singh from the Baghpat police department has been circulating on various social media platforms. In the video, he raises concerns about the challenging working conditions within the police force, shedding light on the unfortunate instances of suicides that have occurred due to the excessive pressure placed on police officers.

Addressing the Chief Minister directly, Head Constable Omveer Singh identifies himself and expresses that the primary intent behind creating the video is to bring attention to the pressing issues that the police force is grappling with.

'No sympathy from seniors or leaders despite rising suicides'

"I am deeply disturbed, sir. The cause of my distress is the unfortunate reality that we have lost at least 10-12 constables to suicide in the past year and a half. Surprisingly, neither our senior officers nor our political leaders have addressed this issue with a statement or shown any sympathy. The urgency behind my video today stems from the recent events—just yesterday, we witnessed two more heart-wrenching suicides. One constable took his own life by hanging in Meerut, while another from Ayodhya shot himself with a rifle," conveys Head Constable Omveer Singh in the video.

"Sir, has it ever crossed anyone's mind to ponder over the reasons behind these distressing suicides? Is there any acknowledgment of this critical issue? Are we not entitled to our humanity? Are we immune to facing challenges? Why are we incessantly subjected to such overwhelming pressure, sir? Our own homes and families remain neglected amidst these circumstances," he continues passionately.

'Couldn't get leave even after sister's death': Constable

Expressing his turmoil, Head Constable Singh adds another layer to his concern. "I am burdened not just by the recent events, but also by the fact that I lost my sister on July 20. Regrettably, I couldn't even secure a leave during that painful period. When else would such a necessity arise? She left behind two children, whom I am now responsible for. However, the posting we receive distances us so far from our homes that we are rendered unable to provide care and support to our own families."

The officer proceeds to make a heartfelt plea to the Chief Minister, urging for a reconsideration of postings in border districts to facilitate better family care. "Such a provision, at the very least, would grant us a semblance of mental solace," he emphasises.

"Yet, it appears that our well-being remains largely overlooked. Our responsibilities revolve solely around our duty. Upon concluding election duty, we are immediately assigned festival duty. And once festival duty concludes, night patrolling duty awaits us. Do we not deserve a moment's reflection? Have you ever contemplated that we, too, are human beings in need of respite?" Singh poignantly inquires.

Head Constable Singh continues to express his grievances, specifically addressing the actions of senior officers. He highlights a concerning trend where if officers require a 7-day leave, they are often only granted 3 days. "Why is this the case, sir? You have established guidelines for a minimum of 30 days of annual leave for us. So, what impedes the provision of these leaves? Our requests for leave are closely tied to our individual issues," he asserts.

Give duty postings in home or bordering district: Cops appeal to CM

Singh emphasises that the scope of the issue extends beyond just leave entitlements. "The ramifications of these tragic deaths are deeply connected to the factors I've mentioned. The unfortunate loss of life predominantly stems from the issues I've outlined—deprivation of leaves, plunging into depression, and grappling with familial challenges. These are the underlying causes behind these distressing deaths," he sorrowfully explains.

The Head Constable also takes a moment to shed light on the practices in neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh, where constables are assigned duties in their home districts. "Sir, if providing home district duties is not feasible, could we at least be considered for assignments in border districts?" he emphasizes once more.

Singh goes on to clarify the motive behind creating the video, assuring the Chief Minister that his intentions are sincere. "Please understand, I am not attempting to deviate from discipline. Just as an ordinary citizen can communicate their concerns to you through a video, I am following suit. This video serves solely as a means to convey my message," he adds.

With humility, Singh concludes, "I implore you, with folded hands, to kindly acknowledge these instances of suicide."

Suicides of personnel a long-standing concern for UP Police

The issue of police suicides has long been a matter of concern within the Uttar Pradesh police force, and recent times have seen a noticeable increase in such cases. It's important to note that the Uttar Pradesh police have not turned a blind eye to this problem. In 2019, a comprehensive plan was devised by the UP Police to combat the distressing trend of police personnel resorting to suicide. As part of this strategy, personnel were intended to receive professional counseling sessions led by psychologists at the zonal level. The aim was to provide support in managing depression and anxiety.

In an effort to alleviate the mounting pressure on police officers, the department had additionally made provisions for a weekly day off. Prior to this, there had been no official provision for regular breaks, resulting in many officers working without respite for extended periods.

However, it remains uncertain whether these measures were effectively put into action and whether they indeed helped mitigate the challenges faced by police personnel. Nevertheless, the recently viral video featuring Omveer Singh has once again illuminated the harrowing working conditions endured by UP Police personnel. As the video is directed toward the Chief Minister, the response from the leader of India's largest state is now eagerly anticipated.

