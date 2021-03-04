'Request you to take care of my family': UP Police constable shoots himself, leaves suicide note for Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: A Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Nirmal Chaube (55) committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service pistol near highly-secured Secretariat building on Thursday.
In a suicide note, addressed to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the deceased stated: “He doesn’t want to live due to his long sickness. I request you to take care of my family and children.”
According to Lucknow Police, the Constable was posted at the Secretariat building Gate No 7 on Thursday. Eye witnesses claimed that they heard a shot and saw a Constable lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain.
A resident of Varanasi, Chaube was residing in Chinhat area of Lucknow along with his family. He shot himself in the chest at 3 pm.
He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to gunshot injury. Joint Commissioner of Lucknow Police Naveen Arora said that they have recovered a suicide note addressed to the Chief Minister. “He was ill for quite some time and was under severe depression,” said the JCP.
The body has been sent for the post mortem and the deceased’s family members have been informed.
His colleagues told that he was very punctual to his duties and was well mannered. He never let anyone know that he was under severe depression and will take such an extreme step to end his life.