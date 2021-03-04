'Request you to take care of my family': UP Police constable shoots himself, leaves suicide note for Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: A Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Nirmal Chaube (55) committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service pistol near highly-secured Secretariat building on Thursday.

In a suicide note, addressed to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the deceased stated: “He doesn’t want to live due to his long sickness. I request you to take care of my family and children.”

According to Lucknow Police, the Constable was posted at the Secretariat building Gate No 7 on Thursday. Eye witnesses claimed that they heard a shot and saw a Constable lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain.