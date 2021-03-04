Uttar Pradesh: Cash reward announced on ex BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh who is on the run after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the murder of Ajit Singh, former Block Pramukh from Azamgarh and a history-sheeter.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur said that a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on Dhananjay Singh for his arrest.

Police teams had been dispatched to Delhi, Hyderabad and his hometown Jaunpur but they all returned empty hands. Several raids were conducted in Lucknow and Jaunpur to arrest Dhananjay but so far police have got no success.

During interrogation, Dhananjay's shooter Girdhari, who was gunned down in an encounter, had named Dhananjay who had hired shooters to eliminate his rival Ajit Singh. After Girdhari’s disclosure, the Lucknow Police had added ex BSP MP’s name into the FIR and got a warrant issued from the Court to arrest him.