Uttar Pradesh: CJM Court issues arrest warrant against Ex-BSP MP Dhananjay Singh in Ajit Singh murder case

Lucknow: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Lucknow has issued an arrest warrant against mafia don-turned-politician and former BSP MP Dhanajay Singh on Saturday after Lucknow Police slapped conspiracy charges against him in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter Ajit Singh.

Ajit Singh was sprayed with bullets on January 6 in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. The Delhi police had arrested the main accused Girdhari alias Kanhaiya Vishwkarma, who was brought to Lucknow for questioning. The arrested shooter was gunned down by the Lucknow police in an encounter when he tried to escape after snatching the pistol of a Sub-Inspector on February 16.

Name of Dhananjay Singh figured in the Ajit Singh murder when he forced a prominent doctor in Sultanpur to treat a shooter, involved in AJit Singh murder, who had received bullet injury during the shoot-out. The doctor had disclosed to the police that Dhananjay Singh had called him for the treatment of the shooter.