Siddaramaiah Invites DK Shivakumar To For Breakfast After Call From Party High Command

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has invited his deputy DK Shivakumar for a breakfast tomorrow amid the ongoing tug-of-war between both over chief ministerial post.

The meeting comes at a time when speculation is rife about a possible change in leadership, with the Siddaramaiah-led government completing two-and-a-half years in office. Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command had instructed both leaders to meet and hold discussions, adding that he would travel to Delhi if summoned.

“The high command spoke to DK Shivakumar and to me. They asked us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes, we will discuss everything,” Siddaramaiah said.

Rumours of a leadership shift have resurfaced over the reported power-sharing pact between the two, under which Shivakumar is expected to take over as chief minister for the second half of the government’s five-year term.

Shivakumar was also expected to visit Delhi for consultations with the party leadership. His brother, DK Suresh, has already reached the capital, but both have remained silent on talk of a possible transition.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who has indicated he intends to complete his full five-year term, reiterated that he would abide by the party’s decision. “I have always said I will follow whatever the high command decides. I am saying the same today and will say the same tomorrow,” he noted.

He added that Shivakumar too has repeatedly affirmed that he would follow the high command’s directions.