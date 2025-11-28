Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Redevelopment Work At Chandigarh Railway Station |

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, undertook a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing redevelopment work at the Chandigarh Railway Station on Friday . The Minister was briefed by senior officials regarding the progress of the station's modernization project. Following the detailed review, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his satisfaction with the progress of redevelopment of Chandigarh station. During the inspection, Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager Northern Railway and senior officials were present.

While addressing the media at Chandigarh Railway Station, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Chandigarh Railway Station is being redeveloped as a world-class station. Many innovations have been carried out, one of which is a modular design, in which pre-fabricated designs are used. The station will bridge the two ends of the city Panchkula and Chandigarh via roof plaza. The station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 462 crores. The work is going on at a fast pace. The team is investing its best efforts to redevelop the station at a faster pace.”

The redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station aims to transform the station into a world-class facility. Chandigarh station holds significant importance as a key gateway, serving a high volume of tourists and travelers heading to popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The expedited efforts will focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving connectivity, and creating a modern, accessible, and efficient travel hub that reflects the city's planned architecture and meets the growing demands of its users.

Earlier, The Union Minister inspected Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali. He conducted the review meeting at SCL. He informed that SCL is being modernized and expanded with an investment of Rs 4500 Crores. Latest technologies are being adopted by SCL.

This morning, Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Ravneet Singh, conducted window trailing inspection of New Delhi- Chandigarh section. During the inspection, Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with track maintainers, PWI, and Signal Department maintenance staff. The staff shared their experiences with the Minister regarding their fieldwork. During the interaction, the Minister inquired about the maintenance of signals, relays, points, turnouts, crossings, and other related tasks. The track maintainers briefed him on the challenges they face in the field. Ashwini Vaishnaw shared his experiences on the best signal and track maintenance procedures being followed globally and encouraged the staff to adopt better practices.