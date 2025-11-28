 CBI Arrests Assistant Professor In Uttarakhand Graduate Exam Paper Leak Case
Friday, November 28, 2025
Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Professor at Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya, Agrora (Dhar Mandal), Tehri Garhwal for being part of the conspiracy along with two other accused private persons (Brother and Sister) in connection with Uttarakhand Graduate Level Examination Paper Leak Case.

It may be recalled that CBI had taken over the case on being transferred by Government of Uttarakhand. CBI had taken the accused private person and his sister in Police Custody and conducted detailed investigation. After thorough examination of the accused and his sister in Police Custody and evaluation of the mobile phones and other evidences, role of the Assistant Professor has come on record. Accordingly, Assistant Professor has been arrested today i.e., on 28.11.2025 and the accused shall be produced before the designated court after medical examination.

