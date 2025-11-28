Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets

PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation | PIB

New Delhi: Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media are sharing a fake letter claiming that Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief A. P. Singh has resigned after losing 7 Rafales and 1 Tejas.

However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has examined the viral letter and termed it fake. PIB also stated that the claims being made in the letter are baseless and part of the ongoing disinformation campaign by Pakistan against India. It further urged citizens to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official sources.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier yesterday, Pakistani propaganda accounts were sharing a digitally altered video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi. In the video, he can be heard talking about the custodial death of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has termed the video fake and clarified that the Chief of the Army Staff has not made any such statement. PIB also stated that the intent of such videos is to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian armed forces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Pakistani propaganda accounts on the micro-blogging website X were sharing a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu with false claims.