Fact Check: 'Pakistani Propaganda' Accounts Share AI VIDEO Of Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi Claiming Custodial Death Of Sonam Wangchuk; PIB Debunks Fake News

New Delhi: Pakistani propaganda accounts are sharing a digitally altered video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi. In the video, he can be heard talking about the custodial death of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has termed the video fake and clarified that the Chief of the Army Staff has not made any such statement. PIB also stated that the intent of such videos is to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian armed forces.

PIB also shared the link to the real video and urged people to stay cautious, refrain from sharing or engaging with unverified content and rely only on official and credible sources for accurate information.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani propaganda accounts on the micro-blogging website X were sharing a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu with false claims.

The fake video showed the President speaking about extremism, shrinking freedoms, weakening secularism, and threats to minorities in India. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has confirmed that the video is fake and stated that the President of India has made no such remarks.

PIB shared the original clip of the speech alongside the fake one and also provided the YouTube link to the full speech. The President’s speech is from the Constitution Day programme at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building.