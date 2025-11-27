 ‘Won’t Be Surprised’: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra On Possibility Of Vertical Split In State Congress Amid Power Tussle
Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra stated a vertical split in the state Congress would not surprise him, citing increased infighting within the ruling government. He indicated the BJP is monitoring the situation and may consider a no-confidence motion after consulting top brass, amidst the ongoing power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra | X @ians_india

Bengaluru: Amid the power struggle within the Congress in Karnataka, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said that he would not be surprised if there were a vertical split in the state unit of the Congress. Vijayendra made the remark while speaking to India Today.

"The way there is an increase in infighting day by day within the ruling Congress government, I will not be surprised if there is a vertical split within the Congress government," the BJP leader said.

In the lastet update in the ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to take a veiled swipe at his deputy, DK Shivakumar, just hours after the latter posted a cryptic message on social media emphasising the importance of “keeping one’s word.”

DK Shivakumar, who has repeatedly asserted that there is unity within the party, took to X and posted a picture message stating, “The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power.” He captioned it with, “Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world!”

Within hours, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted what many interpreted as a subtle retort. Highlighting his government’s achievements, he wrote, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.” The timing of the post intensified speculation over simmering tensions between the two senior leaders.

