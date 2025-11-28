 ‘This Money Is Hers’: Groom Gives Back ₹21 Lakh In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Sets Example Against Dowry
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district witnessed an extraordinary moment during a wedding ceremony when the groom publicly returned Rs 21 lakh in dowry to the bride’s family. The gesture not only moved the bride and her relatives to tears but also drew widespread praise from everyone present.

The wedding of Aditi Singh, a resident of Shahbuddinpur village, took place on Sunday at a luxury banquet hall in the city. With Aditi’s father no longer alive, the ceremonies were conducted under the guidance of her maternal uncle and grandfather. After the rituals, groom Avdhesh Rana, son of Harveer Singh from Nagwa village in Budhana tehsil, took a commendable step. Standing before relatives and guests, he returned the Rs 21 lakh cheque that had been given as dowry.

Avdhesh said he had made it clear from the beginning that he would not accept any dowry. “This money was her father’s hard-earned savings, now collected by her mother and grandfather. It belongs to Aditi, not me,” he said. Elders blessed Avdhesh for his decision, calling him an exemplary son-in-law. An emotional Aditi also thanked her husband for the gesture. Local social workers hailed it as a strong message against the practice of dowry.

In a similar case from Saharanpur, Rajneesh Nagar, an audit officer with the CAG, returned lakhs received as dowry and accepted only one rupee and a coconut as a token. His stand, supported by both families, is being widely appreciated as another step toward promoting dowry-free marriages.

