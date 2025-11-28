VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours

Idukki: A group of tourists were left stranded mid-air at a private sky dining facility in Anachal, Idukki, Kerala, on Friday, after a technical failure in the crane. The incident took place near Munnar and left both tourists and staff stranded for over 1.5 hours.
According to initial information, authorities said the halt occurred due to a mechanical fault in the crane. Rescue teams have begun efforts to bring down those stranded.
Earlier visuals from the spot showed the elevated dining structure suspended mid-air as rescue personnel worked to stabilise the mechanism.
Read Also
'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As...
Further details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Add Evil Eye Emoji In Their Instagram Bio Amid Wedding Controversy
Maharashtra News: State Sets Up Corporation To Launch Self-Employment Loan Schemes For Hindu Khatik Community
Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Arrest 4 Accused For Robbing Rickshaw Driver Using Chilli Powder In Honey-Trap Plot
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Daughter-In-Law For Murdering 65-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Over Property Dispute
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)