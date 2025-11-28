Central Team Will Dissect Irregularities & Fake Job Card Complaints In Punjab Under MGNREGA

File Image |

Chandigarh: A central team will conduct a probe into various complaints of alleged irregularities and fake job cards in Punjab under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.Chouhan, who was on a day-long visit to the state, also rejected the AAP government's accusation of the non-release of Rs 1,600 crore flood-relief fund to Punjab, saying the Centre has been releasing funds to the state.

मनरेगा के अंतर्गत हमने पंजाब प्रदेश के लिए पिछले दिनों जो राशि दी है वो ₹6,000 करोड़ से ज्यादा की है। इस साल ही हमने ₹842 करोड़ की राशि पंजाब को दी है।



यहां जब मैं मजदूरों से बात कर रहा था तो बहुत शिकायतें मिली, जिसमें फर्जी जॉब कार्ड, काम ठेकेदार कर देते हैं, जो मजदूर काम… pic.twitter.com/VUN4Bbo6Qp — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) November 27, 2025

Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, Chouhan said he reviewed the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in the state.He said a few days back, the Centre released a sum of over Rs 6,000 crore to Punjab under the MGNREGA.Chouhan, however, said he had received many complaints from workers regarding MGNREGA in Punjab. "There are fake job cards, work is done by contractors, while needy workers do not get work. There were many types of complaints. We reviewed them today," he said.

The minister said he received complaints regarding MGNREGA works from many districts, including Muktsar and Fazilka. "It is a serious issue. I have urged the state government to probe this matter and punish the guilty," said Chouhan."This money is not for contractors. This money is for giving work to labourers," he asserted.Chouhan, who is also Union Agriculture Minister, said a team of the Government of India will probe the allegations to see if irregularities have been committed in the implementation of MGNREGA and ensure the guilty are punished, and workers get justice.

On the AAP government's accusation that Rs 1,600 crore flood-relief amount has not been released, Chouhan said a sum of Rs 480 crore has been released to the state.Funds are being released continuously, he said, asserting that there was no dearth of funds for Punjab."In some matters, utilisation certificates are required from the state government, and if utilisation certificates for the expenditure of 75 per cent of the work are not given, then the following amount is not released," he said.

Referring to the damage to houses caused by floods in Punjab, Chouhan further said the state government had given a list of 36,000 homes for rebuilding under the PM Awas Yojana.He said the state government gave approval for 30,000 houses, while approval for 6,000 houses is pending.Chouhan said out of one lakh houses to be built for the poor, the state government has given approval for 76,000 homes.He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants new houses to be given to all those poor people who have 'kachha' houses in Punjab.

