 SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

The Exchange will debit SEBI turnover fees with 18 percent GST on December 03, 2025, for all market segments. Turnover details and invoices will be available on EXTRANET by December 02, 2025. Members must ensure sufficient funds in their settlement or dues accounts to allow smooth processing.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
SEBI Fees to Include 18 percent GST. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Exchange has informed all Trading Members that SEBI turnover fees for all market segments—Cash, Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives, Interest Rate Derivatives, New Debt Segment, Repo Segment, and EGR—will continue to attract 18 percent GST.

This has been applicable since July 18, 2022, as mentioned earlier in Notice No. 20251031-1.

Read Also
SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For...
article-image

Debit Date and Account Details

The Exchange will debit the turnover fee along with GST from each Member’s settlement (valan) account or Exchange dues account on the 3rd working day of the next month, which is December 03, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For Roping In New Individual & Women Investors
SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For Roping In New Individual & Women Investors
This Chinese Superfruit Is Not Only A Powerhouse Of Fibre But Is Also Diabetic-Friendly
This Chinese Superfruit Is Not Only A Powerhouse Of Fibre But Is Also Diabetic-Friendly
'$95 Million In Just 2 Years' 21-Yo American OnlyFans Model Reveals Her Income Graph After Losing Waitress Job, Netizens React In Disbelief
'$95 Million In Just 2 Years' 21-Yo American OnlyFans Model Reveals Her Income Graph After Losing Waitress Job, Netizens React In Disbelief

Members must ensure that their accounts have enough balance for the debit.

Data and Invoice Availability

Details of segment-wise turnover and the fee amount (including GST) will be available on EXTRANET under:

- current date > EQ > Transaction, on or before December 02, 2025.

- GST is calculated on the amount shown in column 26 of the TF2A file.

Invoices for November 2025 will also be available by December 02, 2025 on EXTRANET under:

Periodic files > 2025 > ZIP (filename: SEBINOV2025.Member_Code).

Read Also
SEBI Cancels Registration Of 68 Investment Advisers For Non-Payment Of Renewal Fees
article-image

Continuous Separate Debits

The Exchange clarified that SEBI turnover fees along with GST will continue to be debited separately with clear narration so Members can track the charges easily.

Member Advisory

Members are strongly advised to maintain sufficient funds in their settlement or Exchange dues accounts to avoid any issues during the debit on December 03, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For...

SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For...

Sensex & Nifty Soar After Recovering From Early Losses, Supported By Buying On Dips Ahead Of Key...

Sensex & Nifty Soar After Recovering From Early Losses, Supported By Buying On Dips Ahead Of Key...

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat Underway, On The Verge Of Completion, Will Reduce Travel Time To...

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat Underway, On The Verge Of Completion, Will Reduce Travel Time To...