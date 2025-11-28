SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Fees to Include 18 percent GST. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Exchange has informed all Trading Members that SEBI turnover fees for all market segments—Cash, Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives, Interest Rate Derivatives, New Debt Segment, Repo Segment, and EGR—will continue to attract 18 percent GST.

This has been applicable since July 18, 2022, as mentioned earlier in Notice No. 20251031-1.

Debit Date and Account Details

The Exchange will debit the turnover fee along with GST from each Member’s settlement (valan) account or Exchange dues account on the 3rd working day of the next month, which is December 03, 2025.

Members must ensure that their accounts have enough balance for the debit.

Data and Invoice Availability

Details of segment-wise turnover and the fee amount (including GST) will be available on EXTRANET under:

- current date > EQ > Transaction, on or before December 02, 2025.

- GST is calculated on the amount shown in column 26 of the TF2A file.

Invoices for November 2025 will also be available by December 02, 2025 on EXTRANET under:

Periodic files > 2025 > ZIP (filename: SEBINOV2025.Member_Code).

Continuous Separate Debits

The Exchange clarified that SEBI turnover fees along with GST will continue to be debited separately with clear narration so Members can track the charges easily.

Member Advisory

Members are strongly advised to maintain sufficient funds in their settlement or Exchange dues accounts to avoid any issues during the debit on December 03, 2025.