 Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In India

Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In India

Apple announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the launch of its fifth own store in India. The store will feature Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 17 lineup and the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14. Customers will also have access to Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams for personalised assistance.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Apple on Friday announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the launch of its fifth own store in India. The new outlet, Apple Noida, will be located inside DLF Mall of India and will offer customers a dedicated space to explore Apple products, get expert support, and experience the brand’s services in person.

The company revealed the store barricade earlier today, showcasing a colourful design inspired by peacock feathers -- a symbol of India’s pride and creativity. This theme was also used during the recent openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, reflecting Apple’s effort to celebrate modern India through its retail experience. Apple said Noida represents design, ambition, and innovation, and the new store will become a place where people can discover, create, and grow with Apple products.

Read Also
Apple Moves Delhi High Court Against Indian Competition Law Penalty Clause, Faces Potential $38...
article-image

The store will feature Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 17 lineup and the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14". “Customers will also have access to Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams for personalised assistance,” the company said. Visitors can participate in Today at Apple sessions, which are free daily workshops on photography, music, art, and coding conducted by Apple Creatives. With Apple Store Online, Shop with a Specialist Over Video, and the Apple Store app, the company said its retail network in India continues to offer customers more personalised and seamless ways to connect with Apple.

Ahead of the opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, enjoy a curated Apple Music Noida playlist, and learn more about the store on Apple’s website. Apple’s retail journey in India began with the launch of its first two stores -- Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket -- in April 2023. In their first year, the two outlets reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, making them among Apple’s best-performing stores worldwide.

FPJ Shorts
'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack Of Family Meetings
'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack Of Family Meetings
Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect
Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect
GAIL Shares Drop Sharply After Lower-Than-Expected Tariff Hike, Market Reacts Strongly To PNGRB’s Decision
GAIL Shares Drop Sharply After Lower-Than-Expected Tariff Hike, Market Reacts Strongly To PNGRB’s Decision
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Interestingly, the smaller Saket store contributed almost 60 per cent of total sales. The company is also expanding its services in India. Recently, Apple introduced new AppleCare+ plans, including Theft and Loss coverage for the iPhone, giving users more flexible options for device protection.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

'Embrace Discomfort': Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman Offers Career Advice Amid Mass Tech Layoffs

'Embrace Discomfort': Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman Offers Career Advice Amid Mass Tech Layoffs

Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In...

Apple Will Open First Retail Store In Noida On December 11, Marking The Launch Of Fifth Store In...

New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

New Apple Holiday Song 2025 Is The Cutest Thing You'll See On The Internet Today | Watch VIDEO

Beyond Autocomplete: How Google’s ‘Antigravity’ Wants to Clone Your Best Developer

Beyond Autocomplete: How Google’s ‘Antigravity’ Wants to Clone Your Best Developer