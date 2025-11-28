Centre Announces Sharp Hike In Vehicle Fitness Test Fees Across India | Representational Image

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified a steep nationwide hike in vehicle fitness test fees, with some categories witnessing increases of up to ten times.

As per notification, revised rates, issued under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment), come into force immediately. The new fee structure introduces sharply higher slabs based on vehicle age, with the highest charges applicable to vehicles older than 20 years. Motorcycles, auto/cab categories, LMV/LGVs, and heavy vehicles all fall under the revised schedule.

In a major shift from the earlier regime, the higher fee slab—previously applicable to vehicles older than 15 years—will now apply to vehicles that have completed 10 years. The government has also introduced three age brackets for the new structure: 10–15 years, 15–20 years, and more than 20 years, with charges escalating with each category. Earlier, vehicles above 15 years attracted a flat rate regardless of age.

"The new slabs cover all vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles (LMVs), and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Heavy commercial vehicles will bear the brunt of the hike. Fitness certification for trucks and buses older than 20 years will now cost Rs 25,000, up from the previous Rs 2,500. Medium commercial vehicles in the same age group will be charged Rs 20,000, compared to Rs 1,800 earlier.For LMVs over 20 years old, the fee has risen to Rs 15,000, while three-wheelers in this bracket will pay Rs 7,000. Two-wheelers older than 20 years will now attract a fee of Rs 2,000, more than triple the previous Rs 600" further read the notification.

Even vehicles below 15 years will see higher charges under the updated Rule 81. Fitness tests for motorcycles will now cost Rs 400, LMVs Rs 600, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles Rs 1,000.

The revised fee structure marks one of the largest increases in recent past and is expected to impact commercial vehicle operators the most, particularly those running older fleets. The government has stated that the enhanced fees are aimed at ensuring stricter roadworthiness checks and improving overall road safety compliance.

Highlights of the Revised Fitness Fee Structure

Motorcycles

Up to 15 years: Test fee Rs 400; Certificate fee Rs 200 → Total Rs 600

15–20 years: Test fee Rs 1,000; Certificate fee Rs 500 → Total Rs 1,500

Above 20 years: Test fee Rs 2,000; Certificate fee Rs 1,000 → Total Rs 3,000

Auto Rickshaw / Cab

Up to 15 years: Total Rs 800

15–20 years: Total Rs 4,500

Above 20 years: Total Rs 9,000

Light Goods Vehicle / Light Motor Vehicle

Up to 15 years: Total Rs 800

15–20 years: Total Rs 8,500

Above 20 years: Total Rs 17,000

Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV)

Up to 10 years: Total Rs 1,200

10–13 years: Total Rs 2,000

13–15 years: Total Rs 6,000

15–20 years: Total Rs 11,300

Above 20 years: Total Rs 22,600

Heavy Goods / Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HGV/HPV)

Up to 10 years: Total Rs 1,200

10–13 years: Total Rs 2,000

13–15 years: Total Rs 6,000

15–20 years: Total Rs 14,000

Above 20 years: Total Rs 28,00

