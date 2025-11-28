'Sonia Gandhi Sacrificed Power...': DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Power Tussle With Siddaramaiah

IANS

Bengaluru: Amid the power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, over the top post, Shivakumar praised former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for sacrificing power.

Speaking at a government event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar recalled how Gandhi gave up the chance to become Prime Minister in 2004 after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the Lok Sabha election. Instead, she chose Manmohan Singh for the role, he said.

“Sonia Gandhi was Congress chief for 20 years. She also sacrificed power… (then President of India) Abdul Kalam called her to become the next PM, but she refused… She suggested Manmohan Singh as someone who could develop the country,” he said.

Shivakumar also urged people to "always remain with his Congress government led by Siddaramaiah" and support the Congress in the 2028 elections as well.

"I don't want anything. I am not hurrying anything. My party will make the decision. I don't want any community angle. Congress is my community, and my love is for all sections of society," Shivakumar had said earlier in the day while speaking on the power tussle in the state.