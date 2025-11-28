Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat Underway, On The Verge Of Completion, Will Reduce Travel Time To 12 Hours From 24

File Image |

Surat: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress in construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Surat in Gujarat and said efforts were being made to complete the ambitious project as soon as possible.Once completed, the 1,350-kilometre-long expressway, connecting India's national capital with its financial capital, will cut down the travel time between the two metropolitan cities to just 12 hours from around 24 hours now.

Inspected Package 6 and Package 7 of the prestigious Greenfield Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, a vital segment of the ambitious Delhi–Mumbai Expressway corridor.



Talking to reporters in Surat, where he inspected an under-construction section of the expressway which passes through Gujarat, Gadkari said, "We are trying to complete the project as soon as possible by removing all obstacles. The road has been built well. We are rectifying all minor deficiencies by employing the best technology." The minister noted that the quality of the eight-lane expressway is being thoroughly checked to make its use convenient and comfortable for motorists. Trees will be planted on both sides of the highway to provide green cover to the road.

"In the future, I have a dream to see electric trucks and buses running on this road. We will incorporate the world's best technology into the project to reduce logistics costs. I believe this road, once completed, will boost exports as well as tourism, and people's travel will become more convenient," emphasised Gadkari.He said the expressway, whose foundation stone was laid in 2019, will be connected with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan so that those who want to go directly to Mumbai and Delhi can do so.

"This is a significant road in the country's history, and there are very few highways of this length and width in the world. Thanks to the contributions of our engineers, contractors, and especially the state government, we have almost reached the completion stage," affirmed the minister.After Surat, Gadkari travelled to Navsari and then Valsad district in south Gujarat to inspect the progress of the ambitious highway.

The corridor provides connectivity to major economic centres within multiple states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

