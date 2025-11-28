 Dubai-Based Entity Setup & Management Platform Arnifi Launches New Office In India At Bangalore, Looking To Hire 100 People
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Mumbai: Dubai-based entity setup and management platform Arnifi has launched its new office in India at Bangalore and looks to hire 100 people, its founder Manu Midha said.This new setup, located in Bangalore, marks a major expansion of its presence in India, the founder said."The company announces plans to hire over 100 people and invest in technology and talent capabilities," Midha said.

Arnifi India aims to support more companies looking to invest and set up their entities in overseas markets, Midha said, adding that so far, more than 500 companies have set up businesses in global markets through Arnifi.Many of them export services and products overseas, thereby generating the much-needed foreign exchange inflows into the country.Last week, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali had said that the India-UAE Startup Series, launched in June this year, was turning economic diplomacy into a real-world opportunity, with the largest start-up initiative attracting more than 10,000 founders from across the country and sectors.

India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, with over 159,000 recognised ventures. The UAE has emerged as a leading regional hub for start-ups, he had said.The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner, its second-largest export destination, and its 5th largest investor, with cumulative investment of about USD 23 billion since 2000.

Midha said that there has been a huge demand for reliable international setup and compliance services in India, which includes start-ups, SMEs and corporates. With more than 1.59 lakh DPIIT-recognised companies, many founders were looking to expand internationally.Arnifi is an AI-driven global entity setup and management platform that helps businesses establish and manage legal entities across international markets. 

