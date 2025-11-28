 Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes drug.The tablets in combination are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both Empagliflozin and Linagliptin is appropriate. The product will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes drug.The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, a statement said.

Read Also
Zydus Lifesciences' Liquid Medicine For Treatment Of Severe Inherited Muscular Dystrophy Receives...
article-image

The tablets in a combination are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both Empagliflozin and Linagliptin is appropriate.The product will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, the drug maker said.As per the IQVIA MAT September-2025 data, Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets had annual sales of USD 215.8 million in the US. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Central Team Will Dissect Irregularities & Fake Job Card Complaints In Punjab Under MGNREGA
Central Team Will Dissect Irregularities & Fake Job Card Complaints In Punjab Under MGNREGA
Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days
Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days
SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3
SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Team Will Dissect Irregularities & Fake Job Card Complaints In Punjab Under MGNREGA

Central Team Will Dissect Irregularities & Fake Job Card Complaints In Punjab Under MGNREGA

SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3

SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For...

SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For...

Sensex & Nifty Soar After Recovering From Early Losses, Supported By Buying On Dips Ahead Of Key...

Sensex & Nifty Soar After Recovering From Early Losses, Supported By Buying On Dips Ahead Of Key...

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug