Bajaj Healthcare Announces Appointment Of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair As Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately

New Delhi: Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.Nair, a pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 40 years of leadership experience, having served in senior roles at Alembic and Glenmark, will also be a member of the company's senior management with effect from November 27, 2025, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SIES College, Mumbai, along with a Diploma in Materials Management from the University of Mumbai, it added.

