KKSIA Orchestrates India International Industrial & EV Expo, Industrial Mega Summit, To Be Held In January

File Image |

Kochi: The second India International Industrial and EV Expo and the Industrial Mega Summit will be held here in January next year, its organiser -- the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) -- said on Thursday.In a statement, KSSIA said that the three-day conclave will be inaugurated on January 17, 2026 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan will be the chief guest.

Inaugurated by Union Minister of State George Kurian, it said.The summit, jointly organised by KSSIA and Metromart with the cooperation of the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kerala and the Union Ministry of MSME, will be held at the Kochi Adlux International Convention Centre on January 16, 17, and 18, 2026, the statement said.

"The three-day mega-event has already seen registration by over twenty thousand trade visitors and will host approximately six hundred exhibitors," it said.The expo will showcase about six hundred stalls across diverse sectors, including modern automatic machinery, engineering, food, chemical, plastic, oil, gas, rubber, cashew, and agricultural products.

"Highlighting its international scope, around five hundred leading machinery manufacturers from various Indian states and countries such as China, UK, UAE, Germany, Korea, and Japan will present their innovative technologies," the statement said.It further said that a dedicated 'EV and Green Energy India Expo' will feature a special exhibition and pavilion for electric vehicles (from two-wheelers to trucks) and green energy sources like solar and wind energy with leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers showcasing their latest models.

"Other major attractions include a special pavilion for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Kerala. To foster industrial growth, the expo will feature help desks to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with machinery manufacturers and various banks for easy loan securing."The MSME Ministry will also set up specialised stalls. The agenda is packed with seminars, discussions, buyer-seller meetings, and vendor development programs aimed at expanding industries into the global market," the statement said.

The organisers said that the primary goal was to attract industrialists to Kerala and significantly strengthen and upscale small-scale industries."By showcasing machinery across manufacturing, automobile, production, hospitality, and agriculture sectors, including robots, sensors, and AI-related equipment, the exhibition aims to propel Kerala's industrial expansion, promising to be the largest in the state's industrial history," they said.The first edition of the expo was held in December 2024 at the KINFRA International Convention Center, Kakkanad.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.