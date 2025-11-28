 Telecom Department Snatches Back Cybersecurity's Republished Rules, Published In The Gazette By Error
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTelecom Department Snatches Back Cybersecurity's Republished Rules, Published In The Gazette By Error

Telecom Department Snatches Back Cybersecurity's Republished Rules, Published In The Gazette By Error

The telecom department withdrew the republished rules concerning telecom cybersecurity, noting that it was inadvertently published in the Gazette in place of another rule intended for consultation. The updated rules aim to bridge existing regulatory gaps and enhance cyber resilience through collaborative mechanisms with entities that use telecom identifiers.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The telecom department on Thursday said it has withdrawn the republished rules concerning telecom cyber security, noting that it was inadvertently published in the Gazette in place of another rule intended for consultation.The department clarified that the Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Amendment Rules, 2025, notified on October 22, will continue to be in force.

The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) rules aimed to address critical vulnerabilities that have emerged with the rapid integration of telecom identifiers into digital services across sectors, such as banking, e-commerce, and e-governance.It also aimed at facilitating the identification of mobile numbers, devices and other telecom resources that have been found involved in fraudulent activities.

Read Also
Pune Woman Denied Alimony Due To Job In TCS, Later Fired By Company Despite 'Overachiever'...
article-image

A copy of the same notification was republished by mistake on October 29, which the Department of Telecom rescinded through a notification on November 25."This error now stands rectified by the Department of Telecommunications through notification GSR 863 (E) dated 25.11.2025, which rescinds the unintended re-publication of TCS amendment Rules and this rescindment in no way invalidates the original amendment to TCS Rule that brought it into effect in the first place," a DoT statement said.

The amendment, it said, reinforces India's commitment to secure, transparent, and responsible telecom operations. The updated rules aim to bridge existing regulatory gaps and strengthen cyber resilience through collaborative mechanisms with entities using telecom identifiers.The rule provides for setting up the Mobile Number Validation (MNV) platform to curb the surge in mule accounts and identity fraud arising from unverified linkages of mobile numbers with financial and digital services.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Groped By Unknown Man Near Radisson Hotel In Goregaon; 'No Helpline Numbers Were Answered,' Says Victim
Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Groped By Unknown Man Near Radisson Hotel In Goregaon; 'No Helpline Numbers Were Answered,' Says Victim
Bank Unions Demand To Power Up Regular Jobs Over Contractual, Boosting Employee Facilities & Social Security
Bank Unions Demand To Power Up Regular Jobs Over Contractual, Boosting Employee Facilities & Social Security
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Godown In Kurla's Kismat Nagar; Videos
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Godown In Kurla's Kismat Nagar; Videos
WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Bought In Auction Ft Deepti Sharma
WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Bought In Auction Ft Deepti Sharma
Read Also
TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues "Adverse Ruling" In Trade Secrets...
article-image

The MNV mechanism enables service providers to validate, through a decentralised and privacy-compliant platform, whether a mobile number used for a service genuinely belongs to the person whose credentials are on record, thereby enhancing trust in digital transactions.The rule addresses concerns around the growing second-hand device market that has become a hotspot for the circulation of blacklisted, stolen, or cloned phones, leaving genuine purchasers vulnerable to legal complications.

The amended rule requires entities dealing in resale or refurbished devices to scrub every device's IMEI number through a centralised database of blacklisted IMEIs before resale, protecting consumers and assisting law enforcement in tracking stolen equipment.The rule has a provision to mandate telecom identifier user entity (TIUE), like banks, e-commerce firms, etc, to share relevant telecom-identifier data with the government in specific regulated circumstances.

Read Also
Statewide Cyber Operation: 13 Arrested In 'Digital Arrest' Scam; ₹114 Crore Fraud Exposed
article-image

The move is aimed at ensuring greater traceability, accountability, and coordination in tackling telecom-linked cyber frauds while maintaining compliance with data protection norms."Collectively, these amendments aim to safeguard India's digital ecosystem against telecom-enabled frauds, strengthen device traceability, and ensure responsible use of telecom identifiers.

"The TCS Amendment Rules, 2025 mark a decisive step toward a resilient, interoperable, and future-ready telecom cyber security framework that balances innovation, privacy, and national security," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank Unions Demand To Power Up Regular Jobs Over Contractual, Boosting Employee Facilities & Social...

Bank Unions Demand To Power Up Regular Jobs Over Contractual, Boosting Employee Facilities & Social...

EPFO Officers Oppose Appointment Of Officers On Deputation In Cadre Restructuring Panel

EPFO Officers Oppose Appointment Of Officers On Deputation In Cadre Restructuring Panel

SEBI Cancels Registration Of 68 Investment Advisers For Non-Payment Of Renewal Fees

SEBI Cancels Registration Of 68 Investment Advisers For Non-Payment Of Renewal Fees

India’s Banking Sector Set For Stronger H2 FY26 Performance Amid Better Macros, Stable Margins:...

India’s Banking Sector Set For Stronger H2 FY26 Performance Amid Better Macros, Stable Margins:...

GMR Airports’ Subsidiary GCLL Secures ₹750 Crore Axis Bank Loan To Develop Cargo City At Delhi...

GMR Airports’ Subsidiary GCLL Secures ₹750 Crore Axis Bank Loan To Develop Cargo City At Delhi...