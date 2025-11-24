 TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues "Adverse Ruling" In Trade Secrets Dispute, Upholds District Court Decision On $194 Million Damages
The court has, however, vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court to reassess the injunction order basis direction of the Appeals Court. The Tata Group company said that necessary provisions related to this matter will be duly made in the books of accounts and financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that US Court of Appeals has issued an "adverse ruling" in a matter related to trade secrets dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), and upheld the District Court decision on damages totalling about USD 194 million against the Indian IT firm.

The court has, however, vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) to reassess the injunction order basis direction of the Appeals Court, TCS said in a BSE filing.

"In continuation of our earlier communication...dated June 14, 2024, we wish to intimate you that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025, in the above matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages," TCS said in the filing titled "Update in the matter of suit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company".

The company is evaluating various options, including review and appeal before appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position, TCS said."Necessary provisions related to this matter will be duly made in the books of accounts and financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards," the Tata Group company said in the statutory filing.In June last year, a US court had ruled that TCS is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of around USD 194 million on the IT major.

In a filing at that time, TCS had informed that the order had been passed against the company in a case filed by CSC -- now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC) -- alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets before United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. 

