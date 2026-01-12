 NSE Trading Halt On January 15, Maharashtra Civic Polls Prompt One-Day Stock Market Closure Across Capital Segment
The National Stock Exchange will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, 2026, due to municipal elections in Maharashtra. The state government declared a public holiday to allow voting across 29 cities, including Mumbai. Trading in the Capital Market segment will resume on Friday, January 16.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Investors and traders take note-there will be no stock market activity this Thursday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared January 15, 2026, a trading holiday in the Capital Market segment. This move is in line with the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare a public holiday for the state’s municipal elections.

Holiday for Local Elections

The holiday has been granted under the Negotiable Instruments Act to make it easier for people to vote in the local body polls. These elections include the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with 28 other municipal bodies across Maharashtra.

Big Day for Mumbai

Mumbai city and its suburban areas will see polling for the BMC, India’s richest civic body and one of its most politically important. The vote is expected to shape local governance and may influence state-level politics as well.

What Traders Should Know?

With the NSE closed for the day, investors won't be able to trade stocks or other securities on January 15. Regular trading will resume on Friday, January 16. The holiday notice was a revision of an earlier circular, which didn’t list January 15 as a trading break.

Legal Backing for the Holiday

The public holiday was announced under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This section allows states to declare official holidays for special occasions like elections. The power was delegated to state governments by the Ministry of Home Affairs back in 1968.

Expect trading to return to normal the next day, while Maharashtra voters head to the polls on Thursday.

