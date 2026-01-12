Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Susie Shah Moves Bombay HC Challenging Kishori Pednekar’s Nomination Over Alleged Suppression Of Criminal Cases

Shiv Sena spokesperson Susie Shah approaches the Bombay High Court challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar’s BMC nomination over alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 12: Shiv Sena spokesperson Susie Shah on Monday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the nomination form submitted by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar, alleging that the former mayor deliberately suppressed, in her affidavit, details regarding criminal cases filed against her.

Urgent hearing sought

Advocate Kalpesh Joshi, representing Shah, mentioned the petition on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, seeking an urgent hearing.

However, the bench remarked that very few days were remaining for the elections, which are scheduled for January 15, and hence refused to grant an urgent hearing.

The court then said it would take up the petition for hearing after the polls.

BMC election details

Pednekar had submitted her nomination form to contest the upcoming BMC elections for the post of councillor of ward 199 (central Mumbai).

Shah has sought that the court direct the Election Returning Officer to declare Pednekar’s form as illegal, invalid and improper and to reject the same.

Allegations of suppression

The petition claims that Pednekar has deliberately suppressed important facts such as several FIRs lodged against her for serious offences. Moreover, there are multiple cases pending against Pednekar, including one regarding alleged fraud committed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pednekar has hidden details about the five FIRs filed against her in various police stations across Mumbai during her tenure as the mayor of Mumbai,” the petition said.

Alleging that Pednekar has grossly misused the electoral process by submitting a “false and misleading” nomination form and affidavit, Shah has said that Pednekar has no moral right to contest the elections. The petition will come up for hearing in due course of time.

