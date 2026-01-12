 TCS Posts ₹10,720 Crore Q3 Profit As One-Time Legal & Labour Costs Weigh On Earnings Despite Revenue Growth
TCS reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 10,720 crore, down 11.6 percent from Q2 due to exceptional costs, including legal and labour-related provisions. Revenue rose 2 percent to Rs 67,087 crore. While profitability dipped, the company made strategic acquisitions to boost digital capabilities, positioning itself for future growth despite short-term headwinds.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Mumbai: After a strong first half of FY26, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) faced a setback in Q3 as its net profit fell to Rs 10,720 crore, down from Rs 12,131 crore in Q2. The decline comes despite a revenue uptick to Rs 67,087 crore, with one-time exceptional expenses denting bottom-line performance.

Profit Takes a Hit

TCS’s Q3 consolidated net profit dropped by Rs 1,411 crore compared to Q2. The decline was primarily due to exceptional costs totaling Rs 3,391 crore. These included Rs 2,128 crore from statutory labour code changes, Rs 1,010 crore toward a legal provision, and Rs 253 crore in restructuring charges.

Q3 Earnings Alert, 17 Companies Including TCS & HCL Technologies To Report Results Today, What to...
Steady Revenue Growth

Despite the profit dip, revenue grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, reaching Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 versus Rs 65,799 crore in Q2. Key verticals such as BFSI and life sciences continued to show resilience, contributing Rs 25,889 crore and Rs 7,068 crore respectively in Q3.

Cost Headwinds and Legal Provisioning

Management attributed the Q3 margin squeeze to regulatory changes and legal provisioning. The Rs 1,010 crore provision stems from a US court judgment in a trade secrets case, while the Rs 2,128 crore labour-related impact reflects changes in wage definitions under new Indian laws. These were disclosed as non-recurring items in the earnings report.

Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood
Looking Ahead with Acquisitions

TCS bolstered its capabilities with the October acquisition of Salesforce partner ListEngage for Rs 610 crore. It also signed a deal to acquire Coastal Cloud for Rs 6,294 crore, set to close in the coming months. These moves are expected to strengthen its position in cloud and CRM markets, aligning with the company’s digital transformation strategy.

With a solid top line and strategic investments underway, TCS appears focused on long-term growth despite temporary Q3 headwinds.

