 Q3 Earnings Alert, 17 Companies Including TCS & HCL Technologies To Report Results Today, What to Expect?
Seventeen companies, including TCS, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Maharashtra Scooters, will release Q3 FY26 earnings on January 12. Companies from IT, finance, FMCG, and chemicals sectors are reporting, giving investors key updates. Recently, Avenue Supermarts posted strong revenue and profit growth despite minor impacts from staple deflation.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Mumbai: On Monday, January 12, at least 17 companies are scheduled to release their Q3 earnings for the December quarter of FY26. Top IT firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies will announce their results, along with financial services company Anand Rathi Wealth and core investment firm Maharashtra Scooters.

Other Companies in the Earnings List

Several other companies across sectors are reporting earnings today. These include fintech firm Infibeam Avenues, chemical manufacturer Krishana Phoschem, digital TV provider GTPL Hathway, chocolate maker Lotus Chocolate Company, vinyl flooring producer Premier Polyfilm, agriculture company Tierra Agrotech, toy brand OK Play India, fruit processor Puretrop Fruits, hospitality services provider Gujarat Hotels, B2B solutions provider Netlink Solutions, NBFC Continental Securities, chemical distributor Continental Chemicals, and IT solutions company Ace Edutrend.

Recent Earnings Example: Avenue Supermarts

Ahead of today’s results, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) reported its Q3 earnings on Saturday. The company posted an 18.27 percent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 855.78 crore from Rs 723.54 crore last year. Revenue grew 13.32 percent to Rs 18,100.88 crore, while PAT margin slightly improved to 4.7 percent from 4.5 percent. CEO Anshul Asawa noted that deflation in staples slightly affected revenue growth.

