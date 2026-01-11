 Q3 Earnings, Inflation Data & Global Cues To Steer Dalal Street, Analysts Flag Volatile Week Ahead
Indian markets face a crucial week with Q3 earnings, inflation data and global cues in focus. Results from major companies like TCS, Infosys and Reliance, along with India and US inflation numbers, will guide investor sentiment. Global trade and foreign investor moves will also matter.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets face a crucial week with Q3 earnings, inflation data and global cues in focus.| File Image |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are entering a very important week, with many big events lined up. Investors will be closely watching company earnings, inflation numbers and global developments. These factors will decide whether the market moves up or down in the coming days.

Last week, markets were under pressure. The BSE Sensex fell over 2,185 points, while the Nifty dropped more than 645 points. The fall was caused by worries over US trade policies, global tensions and continuous selling by foreign investors.

Big Companies to Announce Results

The Q3 earnings season starts this week, and several large companies will announce their results. These include TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services.

Market experts say the comments made by company management will be as important as the numbers. Their outlook on business demand, especially in the IT and financial sectors, will give investors a clear idea about future growth.

Inflation Numbers in Focus

Key inflation data will be released this week. India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) will show how much prices have risen. In the US, core inflation, retail sales and home sales data will also come out.

These figures will help investors understand when central banks may cut interest rates. Lower rates usually help stock markets, while high inflation creates pressure.

Global Trends to Influence Sentiment

Global events will also play a major role. Investors are closely watching a US Supreme Court decision related to Trump-era tariffs. Any change in trade policy could impact global markets.

Geopolitical tensions, oil prices and the movement of the rupee against the US dollar will also affect Indian stocks. In addition, foreign investor activity will be tracked closely, as their buying or selling can move the market sharply.

What Investors Should Watch

Experts advise investors to stay alert this week. With many events happening together, markets may see sharp ups and downs. Company results, inflation data and global news will together decide the direction of the market.

