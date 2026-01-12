Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses

Ola Moves Beyond Electric Vehicles. |

Mumbai: Ola Electric has taken a big step beyond electric vehicles by launching its first home battery system called Ola शक्ति. The company announced the launch on Monday from its Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. With this move, Ola is expanding into the energy storage business.

Made-in-India Battery System

Ola Electric said Ola शक्ति is powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cells, which are designed, developed, and manufactured in India. The company claims Ola शक्ति is India’s first residential battery energy storage system that is fully made in the country.

The new battery system is meant for homes, farms, and small businesses. It can be used as a portable power backup solution whenever electricity supply is interrupted.

Focus on Clean Energy and Self-Reliance

According to Ola Electric, the launch of Ola शक्ति highlights its focus on innovation and self-reliance in clean energy technology. A company spokesperson said the product is an important step in making energy storage simple, affordable, and dependable for Indian users.

Safer Alternative to Inverters and Generators

Ola शक्ति is positioned as a replacement for traditional lead-acid inverters and diesel generators. It comes with automotive-grade safety features and offers instant power backup with zero delay during power cuts.

The battery works within a voltage range of 200V to 240V and uses IP67-rated batteries, which are resistant to dust, water, and monsoon conditions. The system is spill-proof and requires zero running and maintenance costs, the company said.

Smart Features for Better Energy Use

The system includes smart digital features that allow users to track battery levels and energy usage in real time. It can study usage patterns and provide insights to help reduce electricity costs and improve efficiency.

Multiple Options for Different Needs

Ola शक्ति will be available in four variants:

- 1kW / 1.5kWh

- 1kW / 3kWh

- 3kW / 5.2kWh

- 6kW / 9.1kWh

Depending on the model, it can power appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, induction stoves, farm pumps, and communication equipment. Charging can take as little as two hours, with backup of up to 1.5 hours at full load.