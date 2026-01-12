 Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses

Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms & Small Businesses

Ola Electric has launched its first home battery system, Ola शक्ति, expanding beyond electric vehicles. Made using indigenous Bharat Cells, the battery offers clean, smart, and reliable power backup for homes, farms, and small businesses with multiple capacity options.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Ola Moves Beyond Electric Vehicles. |

Mumbai: Ola Electric has taken a big step beyond electric vehicles by launching its first home battery system called Ola शक्ति. The company announced the launch on Monday from its Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. With this move, Ola is expanding into the energy storage business.

Made-in-India Battery System

Ola Electric said Ola शक्ति is powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cells, which are designed, developed, and manufactured in India. The company claims Ola शक्ति is India’s first residential battery energy storage system that is fully made in the country.

Read Also
Ola Electric's Market Share Plummets As TVS & Bajaj Gain Ground In 2025 EV Two-Wheeler Market
article-image

The new battery system is meant for homes, farms, and small businesses. It can be used as a portable power backup solution whenever electricity supply is interrupted.

FPJ Shorts
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream

Focus on Clean Energy and Self-Reliance

According to Ola Electric, the launch of Ola शक्ति highlights its focus on innovation and self-reliance in clean energy technology. A company spokesperson said the product is an important step in making energy storage simple, affordable, and dependable for Indian users.

Safer Alternative to Inverters and Generators

Ola शक्ति is positioned as a replacement for traditional lead-acid inverters and diesel generators. It comes with automotive-grade safety features and offers instant power backup with zero delay during power cuts.

Read Also
Ola Electric Commences Same-Day Registration & Delivery Of 4680 Bharat Cell-Powered Vehicles In...
article-image

The battery works within a voltage range of 200V to 240V and uses IP67-rated batteries, which are resistant to dust, water, and monsoon conditions. The system is spill-proof and requires zero running and maintenance costs, the company said.

Smart Features for Better Energy Use

The system includes smart digital features that allow users to track battery levels and energy usage in real time. It can study usage patterns and provide insights to help reduce electricity costs and improve efficiency.

Read Also
'Deliveries Are Now In Full Swing, & Customers Are Proudly Riding India's First Scooters Powered By...
article-image

Multiple Options for Different Needs

Ola शक्ति will be available in four variants:

- 1kW / 1.5kWh

- 1kW / 3kWh

- 3kW / 5.2kWh

- 6kW / 9.1kWh

Depending on the model, it can power appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, induction stoves, farm pumps, and communication equipment. Charging can take as little as two hours, with backup of up to 1.5 hours at full load.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms &...

Ola Electric Enters Home Energy Space, Launches ‘Ola शक्ति’ Battery For Homes, Farms &...

Sensex Recovers 1,100 Pts From Day’s Low, Closes Up 302 Pts; Nifty Ends At 25,790 Ahead Of Budget...

Sensex Recovers 1,100 Pts From Day’s Low, Closes Up 302 Pts; Nifty Ends At 25,790 Ahead Of Budget...

EaseMyTrip Nears 52-Week Low, Stock Recovers From Day’s Bottom

EaseMyTrip Nears 52-Week Low, Stock Recovers From Day’s Bottom

Sensex Rebounds Sharply After Intraday Slump, Nifty50 Crosses 25,700 Amid US-India Trade Hopes

Sensex Rebounds Sharply After Intraday Slump, Nifty50 Crosses 25,700 Amid US-India Trade Hopes

Blue Dart Maps India’s 2025 Delivery Boom, Logs 2 Billion Km Road Haul & 47 Million Secure Parcels

Blue Dart Maps India’s 2025 Delivery Boom, Logs 2 Billion Km Road Haul & 47 Million Secure Parcels