Ola Electric Commences Same-Day Registration & Delivery Of 4680 Bharat Cell-Powered Vehicles In Bangalore

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced same-day registration and delivery of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles in Bangalore. This offering is a part of the company's umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

Under Hyperdelivery initiative , customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles on the same day, it added. Earlier this year, the company announced that it has moved its vehicle registration process completely in-house.

"Hyperdelivery adds another layer of ease and convenience for customers who want to purchase our vehicles. When we introduced it earlier this year,we completely changed the way Indians bought their vehicles," a company spokesperson stated. And today the company starts offering that same ease of ownership for customers who want the 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles, the spokesperson added.

"We have been able to do this because of our D2C and vertically integrated model that offers us a massive advantage," the spokesperson said. Under its customer-first experience under Hyperservice, the company recently announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature enabling customers across India to seamlessly schedule service for their vehicles. Furthermore, the company also announced the scale up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.

