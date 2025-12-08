'Deliveries Are Now In Full Swing, & Customers Are Proudly Riding India's First Scooters Powered By Our Own 4680 Bharat Cell': Ola Electric

File Image |

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell power vehicles.The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance and enhanced safety.

A Sunday charged with the power of the #4680BharatCell, packed with performance and proud new Ola owners⚡

Indiranagar, what an incredible delivery day.#OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/qAXIyS2NOY — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 7, 2025

"Deliveries are now in full swing, and customers are proudly riding India's first scooters powered by our own 4680 Bharat Cell. This is a big moment, not just for Ola, but for India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub," said a company spokesperson in a statement.With its own battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house.

S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor offering a brisk acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds.The model comes with a range of 320 km and gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.It also offers enhanced safety with category-first dual ABS, and disk brakes in front and rear.It also gets enhanced ergonomics and comfort two-tone seat with supportive foam, body-coloured mirrors, a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, rim decals, and an expanded colour palette.

