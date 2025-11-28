 Transactions-Based HPI In 18 Major Cities Trudges At Slower Pace Of 2.2% In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTransactions-Based HPI In 18 Major Cities Trudges At Slower Pace Of 2.2% In 2025

Transactions-Based HPI In 18 Major Cities Trudges At Slower Pace Of 2.2% In 2025

The All-India House Price Index based on transactions in 18 major cities increased at a slower pace of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period.The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transactions in 18 major cities increased at a slower pace of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI quarterly based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The central bank released its HPI for Q2:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11."All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 2.2 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI," RBI said.

Read Also
Delhi-NCR's Primary Housing Market Draws Price Appreciation Of 48-72% In The Past Three Years On...
article-image

The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad.On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.

The 18 cities covered by the RBI are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

FPJ Shorts
Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's Social Activist
Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's Social Activist
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Amid Rising Pollution; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 281
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Amid Rising Pollution; Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 281
Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2
Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2
Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda Days After Denying Relationship Rumours In Mumbai, Duo Exits Restaurant Separately—VIDEO
Ahaan Panday Enjoys Dinner Date With Aneet Padda Days After Denying Relationship Rumours In Mumbai, Duo Exits Restaurant Separately—VIDEO

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2

Sensex Advances 103.96 Points To 85,824.34, Nifty 36.2

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Receives US Health Regulator's Nod To Market A Generic Diabetes Drug

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat Underway, On The Verge Of Completion, Will Reduce Travel Time To...

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat Underway, On The Verge Of Completion, Will Reduce Travel Time To...

Dubai-Based Entity Setup & Management Platform Arnifi Launches New Office In India At Bangalore,...

Dubai-Based Entity Setup & Management Platform Arnifi Launches New Office In India At Bangalore,...

Byju Raveendran To Hammer $2.5 Billion Damages Claim In US Court, Unleashes New Evidence Disproving...

Byju Raveendran To Hammer $2.5 Billion Damages Claim In US Court, Unleashes New Evidence Disproving...